KIT Opens in Former MeMe’s Diner Space

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re lamenting last year’s closure of MeMe’s Diner, fret not, a new, super queer, feminist food business has moved into 657 Washington Ave. in Prospect Heights. KIT, a new multifaceted concept in the former MeMe’s space is bringing together queer female makers and chefs to offer coffee, pastries (think buckwheat biscuits with cherry compote), all-day picnic-ready foods (Prospect Park is just a 10 minute walk away!) by MeMe’s chef and co-owner Libby Willis, natural wine curated by Black Cat Wines, weekend Eastern European brunch by Dacha 46 (hello, buttery flatbread with soft scrambled eggs and feta), jelly cakes by Solid Wiggles, plus more pop-ups and special events. Envisioned as a community hub, KIT is a service-included, gratuity-free operation. All prices reflect the costs of running the business, vending quality products and respecting the labor of all folks working in the space.

bkreader.com
