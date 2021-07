78% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) call for digital transformation of banking to be balanced with a human element, finds new research conducted by Cynergy Bank. Surveying 1006 senior decision makers at SMEs in the UK, between 2nd and 12th February 2021, Cynergy Bank has revealed that while businesses acknowledge the benefits of the digital banking revolution – with 68% agreeing that it has vastly improved their banking experience and the ease with which they can manage their finances – there is now an overwhelming desire for a blend of digital functionality and human interaction.