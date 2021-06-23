How to Stay Safe and Be Prepared for Emergencies While Traveling

For many, this weekend will include a summer BBQ while relaxing with family and friends. TriCounty Health Department joined Amy in the KLCY studio this week to talk about the importance of safety when hosting a BBQ and what to keep in mind. “With the summer heat and Barbecues going on it’s important to keep food at the right temperature and leftovers stored correctly,” shares TriCounty Health. “Make sure not to leave your food out in the hot weather too long. Some foods can cause illness if not kept cold or hot enough. Meats, fish, dairy products, poultry and related foods spoil rapidly. Hot foods need to be kept at 135 degrees or hotter and cold foods at 41 degrees or cooler. Wash your hands often to avoid contaminated food. When you get ready to store your leftovers, remember to cool your hot foods to 41 degrees before closing the container or wrapping them up.” For a list of cooking temperatures and safe cooking instructions, visit www.tricountyhealth.com.