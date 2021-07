If you have ever worked on a deadline, you understand the frustration of writing conditions that are not ideal. Maybe you're working at home and you're a little frustated because you need a change of scenary. And as you get into work mode, maybe the temperature has to be just right. It has to be the perfect time of day. You need to have a certain drink or snack. You can only use a certain type of pen. The right kind of music has to be playing. You're having a good hair day.