Colorado State

Colorado man with multiple sclerosis, bound to a wheelchair, inspires through art

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 10 days ago
AVONDALE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jeff Tuttoilmondo has been battling multiple sclerosis. Bound to a wheelchair, Tuttoilmondo only has mobility in his right hand.

But that hasn't stopped him from creating inspiring pieces of artwork. His true passion is building, painting, and sculpting items all over his home and yard.

Tuttoilmondo adds, "It’s creative and something I can do, and MS has allowed me to do this." He also describes his optimistic outlooks on life, saying, "Positive or negative, I choose positive. Live or die, I choose to live."

One of his friends, Dana Lambert from Pueblo, wrote into KRDO saying, "All those in contact with Jeff leave his home feeling awe-inspired!" Lambert praises his positive attitude.

Another good friend, Woody Percival says, "He’s just an amazing dude, and will freely admit that had he not gotten MS, he probably would’ve done a lot of the things he’s done either. So it’s been a blessing to him. If you can’t see that as inspiration, I don’t know what you can."

The 56-year-old has lived in Pueblo and now resides in Avondale. Tuttoilmondo previously worked at Mercedes Benz as a master guild technician for 22 years. He was named one of the top thirty technicians in the entire country.

The post Colorado man with multiple sclerosis, bound to a wheelchair, inspires through art appeared first on KRDO .

