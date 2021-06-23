Cancel
DeepMind uses AI to tackle neglected deadly diseases

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence is to be used to tackle the most deadly parasitic diseases in the developing world, tech company DeepMind has announced. The London-based Alphabet-owned lab will work with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDI) to treat Chagas disease and Leishmaniasis. Scientists spend years in laboratories mapping protein structures.

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chagas Disease#Drugs#Alphabet#Dndi#Alphafold#Bbc News#Streams#Nhs#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
ScienceScience Daily

AI used to predict unknown links between viruses and mammals

A new University of Liverpool study could help scientists mitigate the future spread of zoonotic and livestock diseases caused by existing viruses. Researchers have used a form or artificial intelligence (AI) called machine-learning to predict more than 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species. The findings, which are published in Nature Communications, could be used to help target disease surveillance programmes.
Science23andme.com

New Insights into the Use of Genetics to Study of Rare Disease

Researchers at 23andMe described what is believed to be the largest genomic study of rare diseases ever done in a groundbreaking new paper. The study, published in the pre-print server MedRxiv, offers up a potential alternative method for gaining insight into these challenging-to-study conditions. Using data from more than 1.6...
ScienceNew Scientist

The surprising, ancient origins of TB, humanity's most deadly disease

THIS was the coldest of cold cases. The remains of 83 people had lain under the earthen floor of a house in Dja’de el’Mughara, northern Syria, for thousands of years. Who put them there was no mystery: people living in the region during the Stone Age often buried their dead beneath their homes. But the cause of death – for some at least – was totally unexpected. When archaeologists carefully examined the bones, they discovered signs that five of these individuals had tuberculosis. They are the oldest confirmed cases that we know of.
HealthScience Now

Intelligent detection and diagnosis of rare diseases: A case for AI

There is much confusion around the theory and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it can be best applied to advance society’s goals, particularly in the area of biomedical research. As part of our ongoing series on rare diseases, this webinar will attempt to explain the foundational concepts of AI and explore how it is being applied to help identify, diagnose, and test for complex disorders, including rare diseases, in global populations. Detection of rare disease is uniquely amenable to analysis using AI, in part because the symptoms and laboratory tests can provide a disease-specific “signature” that software can be trained to recognize. But essential to these efforts is the collection and storage of accurate and reliable data in accessible databases. Experts will discuss how such data can be gathered and analyzed, including the application of technologies such as AI to comb through thousands of medical records to detect both known and new rare diseases.
SciencePhys.org

New molecules could be used to treat autoimmune diseases in the future

When something is awry with your immune system, your digestion or your endocrine systems, nuclear receptors, as they are called, may well be involved. If need be, the operation of these regulator proteins can be altered with medicinal drugs, but this carries the very real risk of unpleasant side effects. Doctoral candidate Femke Meijer looked for—and found—molecules that might well be used as medications for autoimmune diseases, but with fewer side effects. Meijer defends her thesis at the department of Biomedical Engineering on June 23.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

A Company That Uses AI To Fight Malaria Just Won The IBM Watson AI XPrize Competition

Zzapp Malaria, a company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to fight malaria just won the grand prize in one of the toughest technology competitions to date. The competition is a joint venture between XPrize, “the world’s leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges,” and IBM Watson, which is IBM’s flagship AI platform, culminating in a $3 million dollar award for Zzapp.
TechnologyVentureBeat

DeepMind scientist calls for ethical AI as Google faces ongoing backlash

Raia Hadsell, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, believes “responsible AI is a job for all.” That was her thesis during a talk today at the virtual Lesbians Who Tech Pride Summit, where she dove into the issues currently plaguing the field and the actions she feels are required to ensure AI is ethically developed and deployed.
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

DeepMind, AlphaFold, and the Protein Folding Problem

Through AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind is pushing boundaries in the field of medical science by addressing the age-old Protein Folding Problem. Proteins are the basic building blocks of every living organism. They are responsible for the body’s growth, development, and nourishment. As such, understanding how proteins are synthesized and formed by the body will go a long way in understanding various important biological processes in every living organism.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

New AI May Improve Diagnosis of Eye and Brain Diseases

Neurons in the eye are potential biomarkers for eye and brain diseases. New AI can detect diseased retina neurons as good or better than human experts. Study was the world's first to use AI to detect and segment retinal ganglion cells using adaptive optics-optical coherence tomography data. Artificial intelligence (AI)...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Are Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Used Early on in the Disease Also Effective Later?

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Finding treatments for advanced multiple sclerosis (MS) has been difficult. But new research may help neurologists identify which drugs are best for people with the advanced form of MS called secondary progressive MS. The new study, published in the June 30, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that the more potent disease-modifying drugs are more effective in reducing flare-ups in secondary progressive MS than the less potent drugs that tend to be safer to take. However, the researchers found no difference in how fast the disease progressed between these two types of drugs.
ScienceNature.com

Landmark CRISPR trial shows promise against deadly disease

Administering gene-editing treatment directly into the body could be a safe and effective way to treat a rare, life-threatening condition. You have full access to this article via your institution. Preliminary results from a landmark clinical trial suggest that CRISPR–Cas9 gene-editing can be deployed directly into the body to treat...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

This is how we outrun the next pandemic

A new target of 100 days for diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to respond to future pandemics has been set;. Global protocols on clinical trials will need to be agreed, smart and distributed manufacturing capacity increased and health workers engaged to achieve this goal;. "A coalition of the willing" from the...
Public HealthGenetic Engineering News

Facemask Detects SARS-CoV-2 Using CRISPR-Based SHERLOCK Technology

A team of researchers has embedded synthetic biology reactions into fabrics, creating wearable biosensors that can be customized to detect pathogens and toxins. The team at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering has integrated this technology into standard face masks to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a patient’s breath. The button-activated mask gives results within 90 minutes at levels of accuracy comparable to standard nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests like polymerase chain reactions (PCR).
Scienceedglentoday.com

AI technology could tackle the invasive asian carp problem

Researchers are testing a way to use facial recognition technology to selectively divert invasive Asian carp species in the Illinois River. The Nature Conservancy, Illinois’ Department of Natural Resources and Whoossh Innovations are testing the use of artificial intelligence to weed out Asian carp at Emiquon, a 6,000-acre wetland along the Illinois River, the News Tribune reported.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Use of nanotherapeutics in treating coronavirus diseases

Despite tremendous advancements in science and medicine, viral infections still pose a huge threat to human health and are a significant concern for global public health systems. The lack of effective strategies to fight virulent viruses of pandemic potential and slow responses to pandemic outbreaks have significant negative socioeconomic impacts.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

DeepMind’s Reinforcement Learning Framework “Acme”

Acme is a Python-based research framework for reinforcement learning, open sourced by Google’s DeepMind in 2020. It was designed to simplify the development of novel RL agents and accelerate RL research. According to their own statement, Acme is used on a daily basis at DeepMind, which is spearheading research in reinforcement learning and artificial intelligence.