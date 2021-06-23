Bigot screaming anti-Muslim slurs punches two couples in Queens in unprovoked attacks, breaks woman’s nose

A crazed bigot punched and screamed anti-Muslim slurs at two couples strolling in Queens in unprovoked attacks less than an hour apart, breaking one victim’s nose, officials said Wednesday.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

A 31-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were walking near Liberty Ave. and Lefferts Blvd. in South Richmond Hill when the assailant ran up and started screaming epithets at them about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

He punched the man in the back and tugged on the woman’s hijab before punching her in the arm and running off, cops said. Both victims were left in pain but declined medical attention.

An hour later and about a mile away, the same attacker stormed up on a 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman on Inwood Ave. near Liberty Ave. while spewing anti-Muslim hate. He punched the woman repeatedly in the face before running off. Medics took the woman to Jamaica Hospital with a fractured nose and cuts to her face and head.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police describe the suspect as Black with a beard. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants, a dark-blue do-rag and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.