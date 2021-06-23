Douglas Livingstone, screenwriter in the heyday of the TV play whose works ranged from The Day of the Triffids to The Cazalets – obituary
Douglas Livingstone, the writer and actor, who has died aged 86, was a joyful product of the golden age of the television play, which nurtured his distinctive, characterful style, giving life to an affecting parade of embattled little men. His scripts were often poignant comedies, blending cheekiness and tenderness, and his performances often similarly wry and sympathetic.www.telegraph.co.uk