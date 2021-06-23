Douglas Livingstone, screenwriter in the heyday of the TV play whose works ranged from The Day of the Triffids to The Cazalets – obituary

Zach Zerries, Screenwriter/Author: Usually I tend to get up anywhere between maybe quarter to six, 6:30. Again I try not to wake my wife. I get that cup of coffee to get my caffeine fix and then I’m usually writing in (we have a small guest house) I’m usually in the back there. I enjoy reading the newspaper in the morning for about 30 minutes just to get my brain sort of (drinking coffee) getting my brain going. I’m an avid reader. I always have been and I feel like reading really starts stimulating the mind along with the caffeine. But it gets me going so I usually try to be working by about 7:30 or 8 o’clock and I’ll work to the late morning, take a break just to get my head right and then come back and probably in the early afternoon and I can go ’till late afternoon sometimes…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).