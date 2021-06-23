Cancel
FIFA

Here are the 18 US Olympic Women’s Soccer Team players heading to Tokyo

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The 2020 Summer Olympics are just around the corner and the U.S. Women’s National Team has selected the soccer players heading to Tokyo. Vlatko Andonovski, USWNT’s head coach, announced the names of the 18-player roster for this summer’s Olympic Games on Wednesday. The team includes 11 players who were on the U.S. roster for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and 17 players who were members of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

