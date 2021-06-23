Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Trailer (2021)

traileraddict.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailer for Annette, starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima and Natalie Mendoza. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russell Mael, of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion, and fame.

www.traileraddict.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Russell Mael
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Leos Carax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Motors#Ron Russell Mael
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.