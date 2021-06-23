Trailer (2021)

Trailer for Annette, starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima and Natalie Mendoza. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russell Mael, of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion, and fame.