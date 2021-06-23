Cancel
TV Series

Black Hammer: Reborn #1 Review: A Return to Its Original Story Sends Black Hammer to New Heights

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's officially been more than two years since the core Black Hammer series has added a new title. In the meantime, we've received a handful of spin-offs, including Barbalien: Red Planet, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, and Skulldigger & Skeleton Boy. Now, the franchise's primary narrative progresses in Black Hammer: Reborn from writer and Black Hammer co-creator Jeff Lemire and artist and Black Hammer newcomer Caitlin Yarsky.

comicbook.com
Jeff Lemire
#Reborn#Black Hammer Co#The Farm For Good#Dark Horse Comics
TV Series
Entertainment
Comics
TV & Videos
ComicsNME

‘Black Widow’ review: Marvel’s cinematic web expands to a new generation

Eighty years ago, Timely Comics published the first adventures of Black Widow – then a cloaked mystic who is murdered and becomes “Satan’s ambassador” on Earth. Doomed to stalk battlefields, murdering Nazis so that her master may gorge on their corrupt souls, 1940s Widow bears little resemblance to Timely successor Marvel‘s box office-smashing super-spy – now the subject of her own Avengers spin-off.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Shang-Chi, X-Factor, Power Rangers, Usagi, Spider-Man…

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. After yesterday's barn-storming sales success, X-Factor #10 is predictably going for a second printing from Marvel Comics. No cover yet, but it should be out on July the 28th. It will also be joined by Shang Chi #1 and #2 getting a second printing, as does WEB Of Spider-Man #2 (for which we do have the cover), just like the first. Looks like the success of those first issues carried on to the second beyond retailer initial expectations. It has become a rarity of late for Marvel Comics to go to second printings; these three seem like the exception.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Etrigan Arrives From Hell With McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with another one of their awesome DC Comics DC Multiverse figures reveals with Etrigan. This demon deals a lot with John Constantine and Justice League Dark, and now he is ready to join your collection. Cursed by Merlin, Jason Blood is linked for eternity with the demon Etrigan, and McFarlane Toys beautifully brings him to life. The figure features an armored body scout and will come with a curved sword accessory. The sculpt is very well done, adding fine detail to this chain armor and his devilish good looks. It is a figure like this that really makes me appreciate the DC Comic figures that McFarlane Toys is giving to fans. Pre-orders for the Etrigan Demon Knight DC Comics figure are live right here for $19.99. Be sure to check out other new additions to the DC Multiverse like King Shazam and the Suicide Squad.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
Comicslrmonline.com

The Comics Stash I Great Titles To Get In July 2021

Hello, and welcome back! In this column I go over a few great titles from each company that has a great comic and worth picking up and reading for this month. I enjoy comics because some stories are so memorable. To do this you start with a great writer to paint that picture so that artists can make it come to life for us to see. Comics have become a huge part of Pop Culture. It is to the point that television shows, movies, and other platforms such as Netflix have determined the value of current and older comics. Again, these are my picks of comics that I feel have a great story.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys

One of the biggest changes to Zack Snyder's Justice League was the introduction of Darkseid into the DCEU. While this appearance will probably not stay canon, it was badass to see this ultimate DC Comics villain on the big screen. McFarlane Toys has revealed that they will e releasing an exclusive version of Darkseid as part of their DC Multiverse figure line for SDCC 2021. The Megafig will tower over your other 7" DC Comics figures from McFarlane Toys and will feature a new design than the previous release.
ComicsComicBook

The Best Comics of 2021 (So Far)

2021 is officially halfway over, and the milestone of the Fourth of July weekend has led some to look back on the past six months of an unforgettable year. For those in the realm of comics, the year so far has seen some significant evolutions, both in terms of how titles get to readers, and in terms of the comics themselves. In and amidst the ever-growing number of events, relaunches, and highly-anticipated first appearances, there have been some truly groundbreaking and creative titles, each of which illustrates exactly how much the medium of comics continues to be capable of.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Conjuring: The Lover #2 backup story

Courtesy of DC Comics, we have a first look at the backup story in The Conjuring: The Lover #2. We here at AIPT liked the first issue, and with the second issue out next week there’s plenty of anticipation. Each backup story explores the tales behind the objects collected in Ed and Lorraine’s dreaded artifact room.
Comicspilotonline.com

Captain Comics: 4 graphic novels to expand your mind

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. “Monsters” by Barry Windsor-Smith. (Fantagraphics, $39.99.) Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Star David Harbour Wants Red Guardian vs. Captain America Origin Story

Marvel’s Black Widow introduces audiences to Natasha Romanoff’s makeshift family of assassins. Among them is Stranger Things star David Harbour as the patriarchal figure Alexei Alanovich Shostakov, who took on the mantle of Russian superhero Red Guardian. However, much of Red Guardian’s history remains a mystery, which David Harbour sees as a good opportunity to create some kind of Captain America and Red Guardian origin story.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Whilce Portacio Joins Marvel's Voices: Identity in August

Whilce Portacio time! Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 was solicited with artists "Marcus To, Jason Loo, Creees Lee, Lynne Yoshii, and more." That has now been updated to read "Jason Loo, Mashal Ahmed, Whilce Portacio, Marcus To" and delayed a little until August the 25th. For a comic book celebrating the work of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage characters and creators, Whilce Portacio is certainly a get. Filipino-American artist on Punisher, X-Factor, and X-Men artist, initial co-founder of Image Comics, co-creator of Wetworks, Whilce Portacio is one of the most influential and significant superhero comic book creators of his generation. Sickness in 2000 stalled his career, and his return was sporadic, with another creator-owned series Stone, more Wetworks, Batman Confidential, Spawn with other Image co-founder Todd McFarlane, Hulk, Non Humans, a short return to Uncanny X-Men and an issue of Major X with another Image co-founder, Rob Liefeld, spread over the last couple of decades. But with the prominence of this title might that suggest a bigger return? What with everything else, Wetworks must be due for a revival, right? A super-military response team covered in golden symbiotic technology, maybe its time has come?