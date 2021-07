The record-breaking heatwave in the US northwest and Canada is causing what’s thought to be the biggest glacier melt in Washington state in a century.Milky, sandy water has been reported running into Puget Sound, an inlet of the Pacific Ocean. Scientists say it could be rocks and minerals from melting glaciers.The heatwave, with temperatures of nearly 50C (122F), is believed to have killed hundreds of people since last week in western Canada, along with the US states of Oregon and Washington. The extreme heatwave is caused by a “heat dome” of high pressure over the region, which is being made...