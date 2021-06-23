Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Ben Terry To Be Featured on NBC’s Today Show This Week

By Mike Soileau
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 11 days ago
Earlier this week, we shared with you a story that a local TV station in Houston did on Southwest Louisiana's own Ben Terry who does our weather forecasts on KPLC in Lake Charles. The story talked about his battle with cancer and how he is in Houston five days a...

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

