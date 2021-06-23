Michael B Jordan says he will rename his new rum company following cultural appropriation backlash
Michael B. Jordan is apologizing for naming his new rum company J'Ouvert Rum, which shares the name of a Caribbean celebration that marks the start of Carnival. Since unveiling the new rum brand, the Black Panther star was met with accusations of cultural appropriation and Trinidadian-born celebrities such as Nicki Minaj have called on Jordan to step away from using a culturally significant name.www.wbal.com