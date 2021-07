First, there was Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. Then there was Why Did You Kill Me? And now, Netflix has blessed us with another must-watch documentary. Introducing Murder by the Coast, which tells the tragic true-crime story of 19-year-old Rocío Wanninkhof. Although it just premiered on the streaming service a few days ago, it’s already landed the number nine spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind popular titles like Ice Road, Fatherhood, Good on Paper, The Seventh Day and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.)