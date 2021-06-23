The due diligence of contracts
What you need to know to reduce your risks in a merger or acquisition. When you are considering a merger of your practice or when you are considering acquiring another practice, you will eventually have to undertake the due diligence process. Due diligence allows you to feel more comfortable that your expectations regarding the transaction are correct. In mergers and acquisitions, purchasing a medical practice without doing due diligence substantially increases the risk to you.www.physicianspractice.com