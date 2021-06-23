The due diligence of contracts

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are incredibly complex, and a variety of professionals have to be on board during the due diligence process. In the context of an M&A deal, due diligence refers to the review of all documents involved in the M&A transaction. This includes financial reports, legal documents, and anything else that could support the decision. While the CEOs of interested parties may support the idea of an M&A right away, there's still a need for bankers and other financial professionals, lawyers, and advisors to look over every document to ensure everything is in good shape. This can be extremely time-consuming, especially if team members aren't unified on a single platform. This is where a virtual data room comes in.