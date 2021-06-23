Cancel
The due diligence of contracts

By Nick Hernandez, MBA, FACHE
physicianspractice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat you need to know to reduce your risks in a merger or acquisition. When you are considering a merger of your practice or when you are considering acquiring another practice, you will eventually have to undertake the due diligence process. Due diligence allows you to feel more comfortable that your expectations regarding the transaction are correct. In mergers and acquisitions, purchasing a medical practice without doing due diligence substantially increases the risk to you.

#Mergers And Acquisitions#Due Diligence
