Vin Diesel Takes Credit for Dwayne Johnson's Acting in the FAST AND FURIOUS Films
Remember that feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel that started during the production of the Fast and Furious sequels? Well, Diesel is looking to start that fire back up again, because now he's taking credit for Dwayne Johnson's acting in the movie. You see, Diesel is saying that his poor behavior on the set and all of that shit-talking was just a manipulation tactic in order to get the performance from Johnson in the films that he wanted.