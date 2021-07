North Carolinians likely won’t be cut off from federal unemployment benefits early, after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Friday that would have stopped the money. On top of the normal state-funded unemployment benefits, the federal government originally gave jobless people an extra $600 a week due to COVID-19, although that has since been reduced to $300. But Republican lawmakers wanted to stop North Carolina from taking those payments, saying they think the extra $300 a week is stopping people from going back to work.