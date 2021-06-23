Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Say Heather Dubrow’s Son Gave Them Coronavirus Earlier This Year; Says She Got Vaccine This Week After Claiming She Was Vaccinated Months Ago

Now that Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have been officially fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County , I’m looking forward to the day that I never have to write about either of them ever again. But as of now (thanks to their desperate grasps for relevancy), that day has not come.

Boringwyn is taking the approach of giving any interview possible, debuting a new relationship with Fernanda Rocha and already trying to weasel her way in a Season 16 cameo. Meanwhile, Kelly Fraud is fighting with everyone. She attacked Braunwyn over text , blaming her for their firings . And she’s been publically feuding with Golnesa Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset . She’s not taking her fall very gracefully.

And I thought the days of scolding Kelly for her moronic COVID-19 opinions were over, but I was wrong again. Kelly posted on her Instagram story this week to reveal she and her husband Rick Leventhal were receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Apparently, they have enough time on their hands now that they both lost their jobs (BLOOP). This comes just months after Kelly claimed on her IG story that she wasn’t a “super-spreader” because she and all her friends were vaccinated, so that was an outright lie. But, somehow, that’s not even the biggest problem here.

In this week’s video, Kelly and Rick are gearing up for their shots. Kelly mentions that the pair “already have the antibodies” after a bought with COVID-19 early in 2021. And who does she indirectly blame for infecting her? Oh, just the woman who stole her job — Heather Dubrow.

Well, to take it down to Kelly’s level, she really blames her teenage son. “We got COVID on New Years. Heather Dubrow’s son gave it to us,” Kelly said on her IG story, captured by @realhousewives on Instagram. Rick chimes in, “Thanks buddy.” Pretty ridiculous for Kelly to put someone’s kid on blast for giving her COVID. Especially after her nonchalant behavior toward the virus throughout the past year. Also, this comes after news that Kelly’s daughter, Jolie Dodd, currently has COVID. The entire thing is a mess, but at least Kelly finally got a shot in her arm to protect others from her foolishness.

According to my sleuthing, Fancy Pants has not made any comments about Kelly throwing her son under the bus for infecting her with coronavirus. But I imagine she has probably a million better things to do than get in the mud with Kelly. She should take her fully-vaccinated self out to a nice dinner with her fam to celebrate her triumphant RHOC return. With champs, of course.

