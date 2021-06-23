Cancel
Excessive heat and crowds leads to excessive calls for help in Zion National Park

By Heather Kelly
kslnewsradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZION NATIONAL PARK — More than 24 heat related illness calls came into the Zion National Park ranger station in the last three weeks. Six of the calls were within a two-hour time span this past weekend. Daniel Fagergren, Cheif Ranger for Zion National Park, said there are so many...

