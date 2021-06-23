AP Top 25 Podcast: Home or bowl? Tweaking CFP expansion plan

Twitter recalled when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he would walk away if college athletes were to get paid. Thursday was a huge day for college athletics, as student athletes are now officially allowed to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness (NIL). Of course, we are in the day of social media where receipts are held onto and released to the world. The one individual who felt the wrath of said receipts is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.