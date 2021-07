WALLA WALLA — Cowlitz’s six-day road trip opened on a rough note, as the Black Bears fell 7-3 to Walla Walla on Tuesday. The Black Bears’ never really got their bats going after the long drive east, managing just four hits on the day. And, despite drawing five free passes and being helped by three Sweets errors, the visitors went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.