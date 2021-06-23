Cancel
Kearney, NE

“Parable” sculpture to be centerpiece of University Village

By Cal Larsen
KSNB Local4
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney is planning on bringing a new sculpture to University Village to act as a centerpiece to that part of campus. “Parable” will be made up of three steel arches, the shortest 25-feet and the tallest 40-feet. It will be surrounded by concrete staging and seats as well as have space underneath for people to walk through. There will also be LED lighting to highlight the sculpture at night.

