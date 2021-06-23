“Parable” sculpture to be centerpiece of University Village

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney is planning on bringing a new sculpture to University Village to act as a centerpiece to that part of campus. “Parable” will be made up of three steel arches, the shortest 25-feet and the tallest 40-feet. It will be surrounded by concrete staging and seats as well as have space underneath for people to walk through. There will also be LED lighting to highlight the sculpture at night.