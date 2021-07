Communicating with senior customers is crucial to establishing trust and ensuring they feel comfortable when making a transaction, and those seniors are texting more than you might think. In fact, more than three-quarters (77%) of U.S. adults ages 50 and up owned a smartphone as of mid-2019, a figure representing a 10% rise from 70% a couple of years earlier. Seniors are just as capable on smartphones as their millennial counterparts who are swiping and tapping to shop, and ages 45-64 are also the fastest growing demographic when it comes to mobile.