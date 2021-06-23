Cancel
Marvel Announces X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation

Cover picture for the articleOne of the X-Men's deadliest villains returns X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation, a one-shot from writer Si Spurrier and artist Bob Quinn the brings their run on Way of X to a close. Way of X #2 teased Onslaught's return, and X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation will pay off that foreshadowing as Onslaught threatens to bring the new mutant society to ruin. At the same time, Krakoa's youth are throwing a party called the Cruci-ball, reveling in cheap death and resurrection. Those are the very things that spurred Nightcrawler's quest for a new mutant religion in Way of X. As these threads coalesce, how will it end, and what will it mean for Karkoa's future?

