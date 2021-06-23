Marvel Announces X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation

X-Men Legends #4 brings us back to a simpler time for mutants. A time before we had to worry about things like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey being involved in a three-way romantic and sexual relationship. Instead, all we have to do is reckon with the fact that Cyclops married an exact clone of his dead girlfriend and then left her with no notice to go be with that dead girlfriend, now resurrected, so they can raise the baby he had with the clone who will be sent to the future and become the annoying new leader of a team of young mutants and… you know what? It's actually much simpler nowadays. Check out the preview below!