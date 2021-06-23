Height, weight and jersey number for all Iowa State basketball newcomers
With players now on campus for summer workouts, the Iowa State basketball program is begging its preparations for the 2021-22 season. It was a busy spring for T.J. Otzelberger and his staff, as the new coaches flipped half of the roster from a season ago. In total, only six scholarship players (Tre Jackson, Jaden Walker, Javan Johnson, George Conditt, Blake Hinson and Xavier Foster) from last year’s 2-22 team remain on the roster. Incoming freshman Tyrese Hunter will fill the scholarship left by Solomon Young.247sports.com