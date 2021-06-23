Height, weight and jersey number for all Iowa State basketball newcomers

If you’re blessed to have your jersey number retired, it’s an honor that immortalizes a player in the record books of their team or school. It’s something that only legends of a program are able to achieve. Oftentimes, great players are even left out. It has to be an indescribable feeling to know that the number can longer be worn by anyone else that follows in your footsteps. For example, in Major League Baseball, the No. 42 is retired to honor Jackie Robinson.