Are Open Floor Plans Officially Over? The Experts Weigh In

For decades, the open floor plan has ruled the real estate market, a favorite for new homeowners and renters alike for its airy feel and inviting atmosphere. Typically a combination of the kitchen, dining, and living areas, the open floor plan can be a way to make a small space feel larger or a grand home feel friendlier, and it tracks with a longtime trend toward more casual entertaining. "We really started seeing open floors plans in the mid-century, when it no longer became the expectation that Mom would walk out of the kitchen holding a platter," says Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis in Atlanta, Ga. "These days, we expect to be socializing even as we're preparing for guests."