Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

8 Features Homebuyers Are Demanding in 2021

By Terri Williams
Real Simple
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what everyone is looking for in a post-pandemic home (yes, including pizza ovens). The pandemic has changed our lives in every way imaginable. And being at home in "lockdown" mode for so long caused many homebuyers to rethink what they want in a home. Just as we learned (at least some of us did) how to cut our own hair, we also had to figure out ways to recreate those experiences we loved so much at our favorite restaurants, spas, and other establishments. Armed with this knowledge, buyers now know what they want to see when post-COVID house hunting-and they're searching for features that will allow them to create the best at-home experience.

www.realsimple.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Restaurants#Home Delivery#Air Conditioning#Zillow#Nahb#Smeg#Curbless#Warburg Realty#Modern Farmhouse Style#Heated Floors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Every Room, According to Real Estate Agents

Picture this: You’ve got a new place to live, and each and every room is painted the same shade of white. Minimalists may delight at the idea of an all-white abode, but others might shudder at the thought of colorless walls. If you fall into the latter camp, you’ve got some paint color decisions to make (and some painting to do).
Albany County, NYTimes Union

New construction increasing home inventory

A bump in the number of homes listed for sale in the Capital Region in May helped ease the problem of low inventory, but the lack of available homes to buy remains an issue in the residential real estate market. There were 1,762 new listings in May, the latest data...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Pending Sales Slide as New Listings Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Some buyers have hit their limit on record-high prices, but others may return to the market with more homes to choose from and less competition. The U.S. housing market lost more steam as summer began, with pending sales continuing their slide and the number of homes for sale slowly growing. Google trends also revealed a continued decline in online house hunting, with searches for “Real Estate” dipping below 2019 levels (-4.5%) for the first time this year. Mortgage purchase applications fell dramatically week over week (-5%) to their lowest level since May 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association home purchase index.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

How to navigate the booming Vegas housing market

If you’ve even been casually browsing real estate listings in recent months, you probably know that the market is very hot right now. Not only has the average home value in Las Vegas increased by 12.6 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, but the median existing home sale price in May was more than 22 percent higher than it was a year ago.
Real Estatempamag.com

Pending home sales rebound in May was a surprise – NAR

Pending home sales hit their highest reading for the month of May since 2005 – an unexpected leap after a dismal April, according to the National Association of Realtors. NAR’s Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, jumped 8% to 114.7 month over month in May and was up 13.1% year over year.
Real Estatempamag.com

Former Zillow executives launch “cutting-edge” homebuying platform

Loaded with millions of dollars in seed funding, former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong have launched Tomo, a digital mortgage start-up that aims to disrupt the home buying experience. Tomo initially launched its homebuying platform in Seattle, Dallas, and Houston with $70 million in seed funding – the...
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

Residential Remodeling in Lincoln – July 2021

|Categories: Features|Click here for all press, reviews & features about HomeShield Roofing & Exteriors, KayStock Design Studio, Kitchen Tune-Up, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, Neemann & Sons, Overhead Door, Usher Custom Cabinets, Zeng Granite. The housing market is pretty wild for sellers and buyers right now. According to Redfin, in May...
Real Estatempamag.com

Premium Mortgage announces new incentive for homebuyers in underserved communities

Premium Mortgage Corporation has launched a new program that aims to incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities in upstate New York. The nonbank lender announced that it will invest $500,000 in homebuyer incentives through its ‘Neighborhood Vitality’ program, as part of its agreement with the NYS Department of Financial Services to assist the state in revitalizing the real estate market in these underserved areas.
Home & Gardenprobuilder.com

Most Buyers Say They Want Energy-Efficient Windows

A survey of 3,247 recent and prospective homebuyers found a large majority of respondents see energy-efficient windows as a desirable or must-have home feature. The National Association of Home Builders’ “What Buyers Really Want” 2021 survey found 39% of buyers say Energy Star-rated windows were essential features in a home and 44% said they were desirable, making up 83% of respondents. This resulted when the NAHB questioned buyers on window characteristics. The top three most valued window characteristics all had to do with energy conservation. The second most important feature to buyers was triple-pane insulating glass, desired by 73% of buyers.
Real EstateDorchester Reporter

Bay City developers commit $10M to MAHA’s homebuyer program

The development team behind the massive Dorchester Bay City project on Columbia Point’s waterfront made a $10 million commitment this week to fuel a homeownership fund run by the Dorchester-based Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance (MAHA). The money will go to participants in MAHA’s “Saving Towards Affordable & Sustainable Homeownership” (STASH) program, which provides homebuyer education and matched savings for down payments to first-generation home buyers across the state.
Real EstateUkiah Daily Journal

How’s the real estate market? The new rules of selling and buying a home

Right now, people who want to sell their current home and buy a different one find themselves in a bit of a quandary. The market is hot and residential properties are selling like hot cakes, so sellers are understandably eager to get their property on the market. However, what do they do if their house sells, and they haven’t found a replacement? As is often the case in life, the options come with upsides and downsides.
Ulster County, NYTimes Union

Millennial homebuyers losing out on Hudson Valley real estate market

The process of buying a home is daunting enough when you are doing it for the first time, awkwardly navigating mortgage qualifications and showings while working to secure a down payment and the costs associated with closing. But for millennials especially, who are both the largest generation and the largest percentage of first-time homebuyers right now, the path to homeownership can feel maddeningly out of reach, particularly in the Hudson Valley.
Real EstatePasadena Star-News

Bubble Watch: Appraisals suggest homebuyers vastly overpaying in hot market

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: A home-price index gauging the opinions of Southern California appraisers suggests appreciation should be half of recent median sales prices — a red flag for buyers. Source: The Real Estate Research Council of Southern California’s...