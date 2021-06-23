8 Features Homebuyers Are Demanding in 2021

Here's what everyone is looking for in a post-pandemic home (yes, including pizza ovens). The pandemic has changed our lives in every way imaginable. And being at home in "lockdown" mode for so long caused many homebuyers to rethink what they want in a home. Just as we learned (at least some of us did) how to cut our own hair, we also had to figure out ways to recreate those experiences we loved so much at our favorite restaurants, spas, and other establishments. Armed with this knowledge, buyers now know what they want to see when post-COVID house hunting-and they're searching for features that will allow them to create the best at-home experience.