15 Design Decisions That Actually Make Your Home Easier to Sanitize

Taking off my shoes when I enter anyone’s home is such a habit that I don’t even think about it anymore. I grew up in a house where we always left our footwear at the door, and even now I often forget that there are plenty of people who don’t! I was told at the time that we did partially for cleanliness reasons, but I always wondered: Does wearing shoes indoors actually track dirt and germs as so many people claim it does? Could diseases like Covid-19 be transmitted? And does it affect your health?