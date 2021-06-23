10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

Come be Sandi’s new family. Sandi is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic short hair that is fully vaccinated and microchipped. She has been an outside cat for most of her life. She came into the shelter as a trapped cat with some kittens in early June. She likes to receive head scratches and pets. She can be a little shy so take it slow with her. This little sweetheart is looking for her “person” to give her love and spend time in a forever home with. If you are interested in adopting Sandi, make an appointment to see her by clicking this link.