Better Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Forecasts for Water Management
California experiences the largest year-to-year swings in wintertime precipitation (relative to its average conditions) in the United States, along with considerable swings within a given water year (1 October to 30 September). For example, 1977 was one of the driest years on record, whereas 1978 was one of the wettest. In December 2012, California was on pace for its wettest year on record, but starting in January 2013, the next 14 months were drier than any period of the entire 100-year observational record.eos.org