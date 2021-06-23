Countdown to kickoff: 73 years ago, Alabama whipped Auburn 55-0 as the Iron Bowl returned
Due to a myriad of irreconcilable issues, Alabama and Auburn fell out after the 1907 season and infamously didn’t play for 41 years. The game finally returned in 1948 under pressure from the state legislature, as fans clamored for the series to return and the two school presidents managed to hammer out a deal. As Christopher Walsh notes, not everyone on the Alabama side was pleased about it.www.rollbamaroll.com