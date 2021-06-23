Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Brad Holmes and Troy Weaver Will Revitalize Dormant Franchises

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 11 days ago

For the past decade, the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons have been dormant franchises.

Despite repeated attempts at building championship rosters, both franchises have fallen flat in their efforts, much to the dismay of passionate supporters.

With Brad Holmes and Troy Weaver being hired to lead their respective franchises, the tide has started to turn in the right direction.

Like many supporters of the Pistons Tuesday night, Weaver was thrilled to secure the top overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"I’m ecstatic,” Weaver said. “As far as getting the pick right, that’s what I was hired for. Got to do the work and be ready. We’ll vet it out. A lot of talented guys at the top.”

“I don’t feel any pressure in getting it right,” Weaver commented further. “The pressure I feel is in moving the Pistons franchise forward. I don’t listen to rhetoric outside, right or wrong picks. Just stay true to our process. We’ll look at everything, all five guys, uncover every stone and exhaust all options.”

The confidence of the Lions' new general manager stems from the work ethic instilled in him by his parents.

“Just trying to be the best I can be at my craft, in terms of, you can never watch enough film, you can never get enough information on a player," Holmes said. "Making sure that when, in those draft meetings, that I’m presenting the best, most accurate information that I possibly can. That was my drive. I just always wanted to be the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx3lN_0acy3F5G00
Detroit Lions

At his introductory press conference, Holmes noted that the job was to field the most competitive team possible this upcoming season, a goal he is likely to accomplish after overhauling a portion of last year's roster.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure that the most competitive team is on the field, and that starts right this year entering the 2021 season. I’m not viewing this as, 'Oh, this will be a long-term project.' I don’t know how long this is going to take. That’s not the approach. That’s not the mindset going into it. The approach is to make sure that we can put the most competitive team possible out there on the field in 2021.”

For rebuilds to work, front offices must find any way possible to secure talent that will perform out on the field and on the court.

For Weaver and Holmes, the early reviews have been quite favorable, following their initial draft classes.

The Pistons roster was completely overhauled in one offseason, and they are poised to add the consensus best player coming out of college in Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham.

Holmes & Co. were able to secure offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. A handful of pundits believe Sewell is a "generational talent" who should excel in the league, if things go according to plan.

Time will tell how soon Detroit fans will be celebrating big wins in the playoffs and big playoff series victories. But, one thing is certain: It's about time that Detroit teams have competent front-office bosses.

Detroit teams are three-fourths of the way there.

More from SI All Lions:

Roundtable: Who is Lions Player You'd Like to Play Golf With?

Community Policy
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
260
Followers
482
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Nba Draft#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nba Draft#Holmes Co#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Football
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Troy Weaver will explore trades, other players, but Cade Cunningham makes the final decision pretty easy for Pistons

It didn’t take long after the Detroit Pistons secured the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for national pundits and large chunks of the fan base to try and get rid of it. After spending a year begging for the Detroit Pistons to rebuild the right away (aka tank), and seeing it work to perfection via securing the top pick, Pistons fans came up with a million reasons Detroit should trade it for more assets.
NBAKVOE

NBA: Suns win on late ‘Valley-oop;’ Pistons win draft lottery

In Phoenix, they are already calling it “the Valley-oop.”. Jae Crowder’s inbound lob to DeAndre Ayton led to a bucket with 0.7 seconds left, following two missed free throws by Paul George, as the Suns held off the Los Angeles Clippers for a 104-103 win and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: G-League or Bench, what is best for Sekou Doumbouya?

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 28: Sekou Doumbouya #45 of the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons were hoping for a bit more progress out of Sekou Doumbouya in year two, but there were a number of factors working against him. Doumbouya had a hard time earning...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: 3 things the Pistons need in free agency

Wayne Ellington #8 of the Detroit Pistons hugs former teammate Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Detroit Pistons are not likely to be big buyers when it comes to NBA free agents. Not only will they have limited cap space, but most of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 2nd round mock NBA Draft brings shooting to Detroit

The Detroit Pistons have four picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, including the first overall and three in the second round. The Pistons are very likely to use pick #1 on Cade Cunningham, and they should, as he has superstar potential on both ends and is one of the most complete prospects in some time.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 4 offseason moves to add veteran leadership

The Detroit Pistons have a chance to make a splash and totally revitalize the franchise for the better this summer. Detroit holds the first overall pick in a top-heavy draft and also has three second-round picks, which can be used to find a diamond in the rough or be packaged in a trade to add another first-round pick. Jerami Grant has the opportunity to improve in Tokyo, and for the first time in many, many years, Detroit basketball is giving fans a reason to be excited about the future.
NFLCBS Sports

Lions GM Brad Holmes says Jared Goff is more than a 'bridge option,' could be Detroit's long-term QB

Sean McVay is basking in the glow of his new quarterback out in Los Angeles, calling Matthew Stafford "better than advertised" as he reflects on the Rams' move to swap Jared Goff for the longtime Lions signal-caller. But the Lions aren't necessarily glum over the move from Stafford to Goff in Detroit either. Months after Stafford's requested relocation, new Lions general manager Brad Holmes tells Mike O'Hara of the team's official website that Goff is more than a "bridge option," and just might be Detroit's future at QB.
NFLNBC Sports

Brad Holmes: I never viewed Jared Goff as a bridge option

When the Lions traded Matthew Stafford, one of the aspects that made the Rams a solid trade partner was the ability to acquire Jared Goff in the deal. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have praised Goff all offseason, with Holmes recently saying that he’s sure Goff has a chip on his shoulder after the way the quarterbacks’ tenure with Los Angeles ended.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Why Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes kept much of scouting department intact

Brad Holmes worked for four different general managers during his 18 years with the Los Angeles Rams. Whenever change happened, he was given a chance to prove he was worth keeping around. And when he took over as Detroit Lions GM earlier this year, Holmes wanted to afford that same...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Brad Holmes: 'I Just Always Wanted to Be the Best'

Fathers occupy a critical role in a young child's development. For new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, the impact of his late father and the lessons learned in his childhood have not diminished with time. In a sitdown interview with the Detroit Free Press, Holmes shared how his father...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Brad Holmes preparing Lions fans for a rough season?

The Detroit Lions are hoping to be competitive in 2021. But the reality is the team is in the midst of a rebuild that just kicked off this offseason. And there’s been so much change so quickly, it’s hard to envision it all coming together in the span of a handful of months to equal consistent winning football.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

NBA Draft: Troy Weaver will not settle for less than great

No, we don’t know officially what Troy Weaver will do with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He’s got a sharp eye for developing talent, doesn’t subscribe to group think and is never afraid to be bold. When Weaver said “my clip will be empty,” it wasn’t because...
NFLThe Oakland Press

Brad Holmes admits early challenges finding time to scout players

As the director of college scouting for the Los Angeles Rams, Brad Holmes found that he had significantly more time to purely evaluate players. Over the course of 18 years, Holmes served as a scouting assistant, combine scout, area scout, national scout and then director of college scouting for the last eight years.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Confronts Announcer Claiming He's The Reason Why Bronny Gets Foul Calls

LeBron James has always been involved in his sons' basketball journey, helping them get better, attending their games, and more. The King recently was recorded coaching Bronny James, telling him to get open and 'get a bucket' before the teenager missed a game-winning corner 3-pointer. That's not it for the King, though; he's always present, and now that he's not competing in the NBA playoffs, he has more time to focus on his family.
NFLNBC Sports

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has long been a fan of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell was the most sought-after lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Duck was the winner of the Outland and Morris Trophy in 2019 and sat out 2020 to focus on the draft. When draft night rolled around the Detroit Lions used the No.7 pick to bring...
NFLESPN

Lions GM Brad Holmes aims to strengthen pipeline for future Black GMs

DETROIT – With no official team activities planned the weekend of June 12, new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes could’ve spent his entire Saturday afternoon with family, since much of his time has been consumed with work ever since he took over the role in January. However, his priorities...