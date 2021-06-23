Cancel
Brand Finance: Hilton remains world’s most valuable brand

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe total value of the top 50 most valuable hotel brands has decreased 33% year-on-year, down from $70.2 billion in 2020 to $47.4 billion in 2021, according to brand value consultancy Brand Finance. “The hotels sector completely ground to a halt over the previous year; the repercussions of which are...

www.hotelbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Finance#Hilton Worldwide#Luxury Hotel#Marriott#Hyatt#Bsi#Ota#Trip Com Group
