Lawrence O’Donnell Trashes Sen. Sinema’s Uninformed Op-Ed On The Filibuster

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) wants you to know that it’s not just about her — or even just her and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). Sinema wrote a Washington Post op-ed, published Monday night, that laid out her case against nixing the filibuster in the most detail yet. Sinema has made her immovability on the topic abundantly clear before — as has Manchin — but her op-ed is the surest sign yet that she has picked her position and is sticking to it. It was also immediately and predictably derided by liberals pushing to eliminate the filibuster.