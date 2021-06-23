Cancel
Financial Reports

Winnebago Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) rose 0.4% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 930.77% over the past year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $1.77.

Revenue of $960,737,000 up by 138.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $839,420,000.

Outlook

Winnebago Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Winnebago Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.53

Company's 52-week low was at $44.33

Price action over last quarter: down 9.60%

Company Description

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, and parts and services. With headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $2.35 billion in fiscal 2020. Class A motor homes account for 31% of motorized unit sales, Class B about 41%, and Class C the rest. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 82% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 45,995 in fiscal 2020. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft and bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
