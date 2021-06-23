Autonomous Truck Company Embark Eyes $5.2B SPAC Merger To Go Public: WSJ

Only two states in the U.S. haven’t awarded their residents even limited access to marijuana. As a reaction, cannabis companies are in a patent sprint to ensure they have the right processes and equipment in place for what is believed to be an any-time-now go-ahead from the federal government for nationwide legalization. And those engaging in the race are not all from the U.S. Count Canada’s Nextleaf Solutions (CSE:OILS)(OTCQB:OILFF) as a company that is obtaining patents at lightning speed to move dry cannabis and hemp biomass to a standard cannabinoid.