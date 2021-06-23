Big board: 10 players Sacramento Kings could consider with No. 9 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
The Kings will have a number of options to consider after coming away with the No. 9 pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. General manager Monte McNair and his staff will remain in Chicago for the draft combine over the next five days before returning to Sacramento to begin individual workouts with prospects. Players will rise and fall as we move closer to the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29, but we have a clearer picture of the prospects the Kings could consider now that the draft order is set.www.modbee.com