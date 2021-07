Earlier this week, Masahiro Sakurai and his team deployed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0. The biggest part of it was the new paid DLC fighter - Tekken's Kazuya. While you've probably spent time playing as him over the past few days, have you actually tried to take on a CPU version of the newest fighter on the Level 9 difficulty setting? It seems some Smash fans are quite surprised by the skill of this particular CPU. Here's a brief clip of a Level 9 Kazuya getting a 1-UP on the professional Smash Bros player, Chris Boston: