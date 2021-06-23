Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

IHS Markit: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) fell 0.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.39% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $1,181,000,000 higher by 15.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.15 and $3.17.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,635,000,000 and $4,675,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $111.82

Company's 52-week low was at $70.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.79%

Company Description

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 revenue, transportation 27%, resources (energy and chemicals) 20%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 11%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2020 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. About 74% of fiscal 2020 revenue was recurring and fixed, 14% recurring and variable, and 12% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Eps#Cms#S P Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Zscaler

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zscaler evaluate the company at an average price target of $223.41 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $190.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.92.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Virgin Galactic

In the current session, Virgin Galactic Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is trading at $47.00, after a 8.82% spike. Over the past month, the stock increased by 49.67%, and in the past year, by 177.09%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For CME Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CME Group. The company has an average price target of $230.71 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $220.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For WideOpenWest

In the current session, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is trading at $20.95, after a 1.13% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 19.41%, and in the past year, by 292.96%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Bassett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. The furniture seller posted revenue of $124.1...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

McCormick & Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $183.7 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $195.9 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, McCormick &...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Brazil manufacturing PMI hits 4-month high in June: IHS Markit

BRASILIA, Jul 1 (Reuters) – Growth in Brazil’s manufacturing sector accelerated in June to its fastest rate in four months, a survey of purchasing managers on activity showed on Thursday, led by this year’s biggest boost in employment and export orders. However, the average pace of growth in the second...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Philippines Manufacturing Activity Rebounds In June

(RTTNews) - The Philippine manufacturing sector expanded modestly in June, data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 50.8 in June from 49.9 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Production fell for the third month in a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Walgreens Posts Q3 Profit

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 34,565.67 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 14,515.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.28% to 4,309.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,664,890 cases with around 604,710 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,411,630 cases and 399,470 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,557,140 COVID-19 cases with 518,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,981,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,962,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For FactSet Research Systems

In the current session, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is trading at $338.77, after a 0.79% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 3.47%, and in the past year, by 0.88%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Enerpac Tool Group

Right now, Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) share price is at $27.24, after a 0.93% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 0.62%, but in the past year, went up by 50.91%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share increased 4300.00% over the past year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $2.08. Revenue of $820,718,000 up by 103.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $807,750,000. Outlook.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

VistaGen Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share decreased 328.57% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.05). Revenue of $441,900 rose by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $230,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Axios

Big companies are raising the bar for their earnings in Q2

A record number of S&P 500 companies have said their second-quarter earnings would be better than what analysts expect. Why it matters: Companies provide guidance, or their projection for their financial performance, so that the market isn’t too surprised when they announce actual results. However, they risk disappointing investors and...