IHS Markit: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) fell 0.3% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.39% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $1,181,000,000 higher by 15.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.15 and $3.17.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,635,000,000 and $4,675,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $111.82

Company's 52-week low was at $70.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.79%

Company Description

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 revenue, transportation 27%, resources (energy and chemicals) 20%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 11%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2020 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 16,000 employees worldwide. About 74% of fiscal 2020 revenue was recurring and fixed, 14% recurring and variable, and 12% non-recurring. S&P Global has offered to acquire IHS Markit, with holders of the target firm set to receive 0.2838 shares of the combined entity (a little less than one third of the total), in a deal valued at $44 billion upon announcement.