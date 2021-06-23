Sheriff: Inmate died from suicide in Otsego jail

Devlin

State officials are investigating an apparent suicide in the Otsego County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Devlin issued a media release late Tuesday, announcing the death of an inmate on Saturday, June 19.

According to the release, corrections officers "found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell due to a suicide attempt" at about 11:15 a.m.

Officers performed lifesaving measures utilizing an AED and CPR until arrival of first responders who took over treatment, the release said.

The inmate was transported to Bassett Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

The state Commission of Corrections and the state Attorney General’s Office are reviewing the inmate death.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," the release said.

Devlin said his office "is fully cooperating with the independent reviews" and told The Daily Star he is unable to say anything more at this time.