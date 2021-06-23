Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otsego County, NY

Sheriff: Inmate died from suicide in Otsego jail

By Staff Report
Posted by 
THE DAILY STAR
THE DAILY STAR
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16goKw_0acy2QaE00
Devlin

State officials are investigating an apparent suicide in the Otsego County Jail.

Sheriff Richard Devlin issued a media release late Tuesday, announcing the death of an inmate on Saturday, June 19.

According to the release, corrections officers "found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell due to a suicide attempt" at about 11:15 a.m.

Officers performed lifesaving measures utilizing an AED and CPR until arrival of first responders who took over treatment, the release said.

The inmate was transported to Bassett Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1 p.m.

The state Commission of Corrections and the state Attorney General’s Office are reviewing the inmate death.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," the release said.

Devlin said his office "is fully cooperating with the independent reviews" and told The Daily Star he is unable to say anything more at this time.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
THE DAILY STAR

THE DAILY STAR

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
131
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for THE DAILY STAR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
Otsego County, NY
Government
County
Otsego County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Attempt#Corrections Officers#The Inmate#Cpr#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy