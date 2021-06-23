Patterson Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) fell 10.5% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.63% over the past year to $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,562,000,000 up by 21.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $2.05.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pattersoncompanies.com%2F&eventid=3081437&sessionid=1&key=3B438AE4D0B244444F08E2D89A633E8B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.37

Company's 52-week low was at $18.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.87%

Company Description

Patterson is a leading dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental and Patterson Animal Health. The firm offers dental and veterinary practice management products, including office software products, technical, financial, and educational services, primarily to two highly fragmented market segments throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company began as a dental distributor in 1877 and expanded to become a major supplier of animal health products to vets and production companies through an acquisition of Animal Health International in 2015. Patterson also has a presence in the U.K. animal health market.