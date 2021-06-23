Cancel
Oneonta, NY

In Our Opinion: Murder trial give glimpse of world most do not see

THE DAILY STAR
The testimony in the case of Dylan Robinson, an Oneonta teenager accused of murdering his father on Oct. 10, 2019, has been shocking, disturbing and, as Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said, saddening.

It also gives us a glimpse into a criminal underculture that is always with us, but of which many remain unaware.

Robinson is accused of taking a lead role in the murder and attempted robbery of Kenneth Robison, 53, at the elder Robinson’s Worcester home.

“Why? Why? Why?” were the last words cried out by Kenneth Robinson in the moments before he was killed, according to testimony heard Monday in Otsego County Court.

We can only imagine the anguish of a man facing his own son and another man, their guns trained on him, knowing he was going to die.

Muehl called the case “heartbreaking” and “very sad.”

Abuse of illegal drugs seems to be at the heart of the case. Drugs appear to be what brought Robinson together with a cast of co-conspirators that included 31-year-old Nicolas Meridy — who is serving time for the crime — and an assortment of teens from as far away as Walton and Downsville.

We have to wonder how the parents of all those teens were unaware of what their children were up to, and if a lack of caring about that led to involvement with illegal drugs and, eventually, murder.

The victim, it seems, was involved in criminal enterprises as well.

Kenneth Robinson grew and sold marijuana, according to testimony given by New York State Police Investigator Brian Mackey.

Dr. Robert Stoppacher, the forensic pathologist who conducted Kenneth Robinson’s autopsy at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton two days after the murder, testified that lab reports showed traces of marijuana and Suboxone, an opiate, in Robinson’s blood.

None of that meant that he deserved to die in that manner.

It was marijuana and cash that the intruders were after when they entered Kenneth Robinson’s home, according to testimony from Anais Soto, one of the five teenage co-conspirators.

There was also chilling testimony about the treatment of Dylan Robinson’s younger brothers, aged 12 and 5, who were in the home at the time of the crime.

Soto testified that Meridy said to leave them in the home as he and Dylan searched for materials to start a fire to cover up their crime.

There was no testimony that Dylan took any action to protect his brothers.

Thankfully, someone relented, and the children were spared — roused from sleep and marched in their underwear on a cold October night to a spot some distance away, where they were left.

A neighbor, Karl Hoecker, testified that he was watching TV with his wife and daughter in their home when they were interrupted by pounding on the door at around 9 p.m. that evening. He said he answered the door to find the two younger Robinsons standing there.

“My brother shot my dad,” Hoecker said one of the boys told him.

Heartbreaking.

Also chilling was Soto’s description of Dylan Robinson’s reaction after the crime. “Dylan had a smile on his face,” she recalled tearfully. “He said, ‘Yeah, I just killed my dad.’ And kept repeating it.”

The whole episode should be a lesson and reminder to all of us. Know what your children are doing, and with whom they are associating. Be aware of the example you’re setting for them, yourself.

“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever tried,” Muehl told The Daily Star. It’s one of the saddest we’ve seen, too.

