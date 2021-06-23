Inbox: Perseverance never goes out of style
One-on-one, Davante Adams vs. Jaire Alexander, who you going with?. How would you gauge the rest of the division based on the offseason?. This offseason ranks up there as far as the most significant change we've seen across the NFC North as a whole. Minnesota has revamped its personnel on defense, while the Bears and Lions both have new QBs, and Detroit has a new head coach. I expect all three division foes will evolve quite a bit throughout the 2021 season.