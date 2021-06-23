Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Shipping container shortage could impact July 4th fireworks supply

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0S9z_0acy1wWj00

DECATUR, Ga. / CNN — Retailers are warning customers about a potential fireworks shortage that could impact July 4th festivities.

Suppliers and retailers are worried about fireworks shortages across the country caused by pandemic-related delays.

“I got the rolling thunder assortment, I got a coupon in the mail, it’s for my grandkids,” Bill Collins, who just bought fireworks, said.

Collins said he learned the hard way that you need to get a jumpstart on all fireworks purchases or your options may be dim.

“That’s why I’m buying early, last year they ran out,” Collins said.

A shortage of shipping containers in China is slowing down fireworks deliveries around the world.

In the US, there are delays getting products on and off of shipping trucks.

These pandemic related problems have created issues with the supply-chain and retailers.

If you’re in the market for something sparkly for Independence Day, stores recommend customers stock up early.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Shipping Containers#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
TrafficNews 12

AAA: Country could face gas shortage during 4th of July weekend

With more than 43 million Americans projected to hit the road for the 4th of July weekend, AAA is warning that the U.S. could be facing a gas shortage. The travel experts say that a shortage of tank truck drivers, as well as a surge in pandemic-related travel, is causing supply chain issues.
Politicsfox7austin.com

Local fireworks stands experiencing shortage ahead of July 4th

AUSTIN, Texas - For veteran Chester Jack Davis, fireworks are an American tradition that makes him light up. "There’s nothing more fun than selling fireworks," said Davis, who owns American Fireworks. "For me it’s magical." He’s been doing it since he was 15 years old. Now, his fireworks company has...
WorldKEYT

See massive ‘eye of fire’ burn in Gulf of Mexico

A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large “eye of fire” has been brought under control, according to Mexico’s state oil company Pemex. Orange flames resembling molten lava were pictured on social media and dubbed an “eye of fire” on social media because of the blaze’s circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform.
Energy Industryyaktrinews.com

Gas leak responsible fire for ‘Eye of fire’ in Mexican waters, says Mexican oil company

A blaze on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico resembling a large “eye of fire” has been brought under control, according to Mexico’s state oil company Pemex. Orange flames resembling molten lava were pictured on social media and dubbed an “eye of fire” on social media because of the blaze’s circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal Causes of Concrete and Asphalt Deterioration

Scientists reveal that the deterioration of modern concrete and asphalt structures is due to the presence of trace quantities of organic matter in these structures. Cement and asphalt are vital to modern construction materials; cement is used for the construction of various buildings and structures, while asphalt is primarily used for highways and runways. They have been widely used for these purposes since the 1800s. It has been observed modern concrete structures and asphalt structures tend to deteriorate much faster than historical structures, but the reason for this phenomenon was unknown.
Energy Industrytmj4.com

Mexico's Pemex suffers huge gas pipeline fire in Gulf

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's state-owned oil company says it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. The gas leak sent flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. Petroleos Mexicanos said Friday it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water...
Energy IndustryWTOL-TV

Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes fire in Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.
Energy IndustryComplex

Horrifying Video Shows Gulf of Mexico in Flames After Gas Pipeline Rupture

A horrifying video has fueled the debate over the dangers of oil drilling. The viral footage was captured Friday after a hellish blaze erupted in the Gulf of Mexico. Reuters reports the fire broke out around 5 a.m. local time in the Ku Maloob Zaap oil field operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex). Officials for the Mexico state oil firm attributed the fire to a gas leak from an underwater pipeline connecting to a platform at the oil development. The firm said the incident was linked to an electrical storm and that company workers used nitrogen to completely extinguish the fire by 10:30 a.m.
Hawaii StateIdaho8.com

Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to Hawaii, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting July 8, Hawaii will end its pre-travel testing and quarantine requirement for domestic travelers if they’ve been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 in the United States. This is a big shift for isolated Hawaii, which has had the strictest Covid-19 requirements of any state.
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.