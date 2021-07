When 23-year-old Olive Tuffrey spots someone with a jacket that she likes, she doesn’t bother asking where they got it. She’s not interested in heading to a high-street store and picking up a replica. Instead, as is procedure for style gazers her age, she opens Depop on her phone and begins a search. ‘It’s the first place I go,’ she says of the secondhand clothing sale platform – the world’s most eclectic market stall in digital form, with everyone from Megan Thee Stallion and Lily Allen to fashion editors on the app.