Women gather at SBC to celebrate theological scholarship
Over 30 women gathered together in a spirit of gratitude and enthusiasm for how the Lord is bringing women together through scholarship across Southern Baptist seminaries. Societies for Women in Scholarship across three Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) seminaries hosted the first meetup prior to the SBC annual meeting on June 14. Women from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) gathered to fellowship and connect with one another.