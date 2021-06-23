Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wake Forest, NC

Women gather at SBC to celebrate theological scholarship

By LAUREN PRATT
sebts.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 30 women gathered together in a spirit of gratitude and enthusiasm for how the Lord is bringing women together through scholarship across Southern Baptist seminaries. Societies for Women in Scholarship across three Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) seminaries hosted the first meetup prior to the SBC annual meeting on June 14. Women from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS), and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS) gathered to fellowship and connect with one another.

www.sebts.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Sbc#Southeastern Baptist#Sebts#New Orleans Baptist#Swbts#Leavell College#Education#The Great Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud...

Comments / 0

Community Policy