Sega reportedly making Sonic a VTuber, hopes to open a theme park

By Tom Brown
nintendowire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a big day for Sonic the Hedgehog news but this latest tidbit via Famitsu is something else. As Siliconera translates, Sonic art director Kazuyuki Hoshino states that Sonic Team are working on turning Sonic into a VTuber, allowing fans to “communicate with Sonic in real-time”. If you’re somehow unfamiliar, VTuber’s are motion captured characters that host streams and other video content, typically to a live audience.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Team
In nature, the top speed of a hedgehog is 4mph. In video games, Sonic the Hedgehog’s velocity is estimated at anywhere between 767 and 3,840mph. The fact that such debates exist and continue to surround Sega’s pixelated whirling dervish confirms the creation of one of popular culture’s most distinctive icons. His is a tale of comic book invention, corporate scheming and the starting point in a revolution that would cement the biggest entertainment medium on Earth. This is the origin story of a gaming legend.