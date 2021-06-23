Sega reportedly making Sonic a VTuber, hopes to open a theme park
Today is a big day for Sonic the Hedgehog news but this latest tidbit via Famitsu is something else. As Siliconera translates, Sonic art director Kazuyuki Hoshino states that Sonic Team are working on turning Sonic into a VTuber, allowing fans to “communicate with Sonic in real-time”. If you’re somehow unfamiliar, VTuber’s are motion captured characters that host streams and other video content, typically to a live audience.nintendowire.com