SUSPECT INVOLVED IN THEFT AT WHITE TOWNSHIP WALMART IDENTIFIED, CHARGED

State police in Indiana announced this morning that the suspect involved in two incidents of retail theft earlier this month has been identified. Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield said in a news release that, as a result of media coverage, 21-year-old Matthew Thomas Yanczak of Indiana was arrested and charged yesterday with two summary offenses of retail theft, after police say he under-rang several items valued at $88.12 from the Walmart in White Township between 4:12 p.m. on June 6 to 9:38 p.m. the following day.