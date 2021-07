ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Have you ever dreamed of living and working in a foreign country as an expat? With more and more remote work options becoming available due to the pandemic, this dream is becoming a reality for more and more people. Countries like Dubai and Aruba are opening their borders to those who have remote work positions and would like to live (and work) in a tropical setting or just experience something different.